Obituary: Mayfield, Anita Ackerman

Anita Ackerman Mayfield, 59, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 26, 2022, after a long battle with a rare cancer.

She was the daughter of the late Walter and Jennett (Jenny) Beardmore Ackerman. She was a 1981 graduate of Alexander High School and a 1985 graduate of Ohio University. She retired from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service after 24 years as an accountant. She was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Timothy Mayfield; two stepdaughters, Amanda (Kelly) Johnston of Elsmere, KY, and Elizabeth (Derrick) Dolson of California, MD; one grandson Graham Dolson; one sister, Theresa (Gary) Wharton of Athens; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Pastors Jeff Mayfield and Mark Mayfield officiating.

Friends may call the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

