Obituary: Nicholas, Darlene Vonda Burrows

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Darlene Vonda Burrows Nicholas, 64, of Rosedale, WV, passed away on December 21, 2022.

She was born on November 14, 1948, the daughter of the late Lester Clark and Maggie Delma Woods Burrows.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Timothy R. Nicholas, and eight children, Stephanie Nicholas (Darrell), Kenneth Nicholas, Brenda (Harold ) Billingsley, Derek Nicholas (Terra), Tiffany Nicholas (Russell), Briana, Ariana, Kiana Nicholas; seven grandchildren, Timothy, Brayden, Zadyn, Kaleb, Zane, Shay, and Jace, brothers Steve (Patty) Woods and Sandy Burrows, sister Colleen Burrows, a special nephew Dwayne King and several nieces and nephews and lots of other family members who loved her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Riana Nicholas, sisters Sharlene King and Marlene Webb.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor David McQuain officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

The interment will be in Nicholas Family Cemetery, Rosedale, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

