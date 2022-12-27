Obituary: Scott, Henry “Lee”

Henry “Lee” Scott Jr. suddenly passed away Friday evening December 23, 2022, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. “Lee”, as he was known by his friends, was born May 29th, 1952, in Wheeling, WV, to the late Lillian P. Pryor and Henry L. Scott Sr.

He graduated from Frontier High School in 1970 and graduated from Marietta College “Summa Cum Loud” in 1974 with a B.A. in Business Administration. He began his working career with Goodyear Tire as an account manager before choosing to take over his father’s business Scott’s BP in Fly, Ohio, which he proudly ran for over a decade. In 1996 Lee became the owner and proprietor of the New Martinsville Mini Storage, which he ran until the present day.

On July 2, 1983, Lee married his best friend and life partner, the late Colleen D. Potts, in Marietta, Ohio. They enjoyed traveling and attending many unforgettable concerts together over the years. Lee was a proud member of many organizations, including New Matamoras Methodist Church, Matamoras Lodge # 374 F. & A.M., Matamoras Chapter #261 Order of the Eastern Star serving as Worthy Patron in 1993 with his wife serving as Worthy Matron. He was a member of the AASR Valley of Cambridge, Matamoras Social Shrine Club, New Martinsville Moose Lodge # 931, and the B.P.O. Elks # 477 Marietta, OH.

Lee was passionate about Shrinedom and began his career with Aladdin Shrine in Columbus, OH, later becoming an honorary member of Osiris Shrine (Wheeling, WV) and Nemesis Shrine (Parkersburg, WV). He was a proud member of the Marietta Shrine club and was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court #156 “Up the Holler” in Parkersburg, WV., serving as director in 2008.

H. Lee is survived by his two daughters Julianna L. Morris (Brandon) of Lakewood, OH, and Bethany S. Scott of Pittsburgh, PA. He recently became a “pap pap” to his first grandchild Liliana C. Morris in July of 2021, whom he adored. Lee never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. His laugh and zest for life and fun were contagious. He truly lived a full life and would not want any of us to be sad. He wasn’t here for a long time, but he was here for a good time.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 4th, from 2-4 and 6-9 pm at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH., with masonic services at 8:30 pm.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Thursday, January 5th, at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Dennis Williams officiating.

A celebration of life luncheon will follow at the Marietta Shrine Club.

The family will hold a private burial on Friday, January 6th, at Northview Cemetery in New Martinsville, WV.

Hadley Funeral Home of Marietta, Reno & New Matamoras, OH, is handling the arrangements for the Scott Family.

Memorials may be made in memory of Lee Scott to Shriners Children’s Hospitals (www.shrinerschildrens.org) or to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame One Key Plaza Cleveland, OH 44114-1022.

