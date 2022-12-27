Obituary: Seely, Carolyn M.

Carolyn M. Seely Obit
Carolyn M. Seely Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18.   She was born and raised in Newport, OH., the daughter of Henry and Lucy (Eddy) Miller.  After graduating high school, she lived and worked in Chicago, IL, where she met and married Horace Seely, who passed away in March 2002.  For many years her family resided in Pittsburgh before returning to Newport after 1990.

Carolyn was preceded in death by sister Marion and Bernard Wolfe and brother George Miller.  She is survived by four children: Bruce and Nancy (Smith) Seely; Douglas; Janet (Seely) and James Ignatius; and Mark Seely, as well as by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Marietta, OH, on January 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to American Macular Degeneration Foundation: https//www.macular.org.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

