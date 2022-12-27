Obituary: Wilson, Robert Jackson

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Robert Jackson Wilson, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 24, 2022, in Parkersburg.

Service will be Friday 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.  Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.  Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

