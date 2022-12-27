Obituary: Wilson, Robert Jackson

Robert Jackson Wilson, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 24, 2022, in Parkersburg.

Service will be Friday 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Friday.

