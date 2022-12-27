OSHP: Thirteen people killed on Ohio roads this Christmas holiday

Of the 13 killed this year, impairment was a factor in one crash.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to statistics, 13 people were killed on Ohio roads this Christmas holiday.

During the four-day reporting period, from Friday, December 23, at 12 a.m. until Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m., 13 people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Of the 13 killed this year, impairment was a factor in one crash.

Troopers removed 56 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, while citing 14 for distracted driving and 21 for drugs.

In 2019, there were 12 people killed, which ran from December 24 to 25. In 2021, there were 10 fatal crashes that killed 10 people during the four-day holiday period. Last year’s reporting period ran from Thursday, December 23 through Sunday, December 26.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

