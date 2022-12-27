Partial road closure on Lakeview Dr. in Parkersburg due to sewer work

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a partial road closure in Parkersburg that could affect your travel plans for Tuesday.

Part of Lakeview Drive from Avery Street to Hemlock Street will be shutdown due to sewer work.

The sewer work has already started, and that part of the road will be closed for the majority of the day.

If Lakeview Drive is a part of your normal route on the roads, you may experience some delays so please plan accordingly.

