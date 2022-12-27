Regular audit of Meigs County Health Board reveals findings

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WTAP) -

Over $4,000 of recovery funds were issued Tuesday against Jane Snoke, the former fiscal officer for the Meigs County District Board of Health, according to a press release from the Ohio Auditor of State.

Auditor of state, Keith Faber, announced that the total came from late fees, penalties, and other issues coming from what Faber’s officer said was Jane Snoke’s mismanagement of credit card bills.

WTAP reached out to the state auditor’s office. It said the findings were a part of a regular audit, not an investigation, and that no legal action was taken by the office.

WTAP reached out to the Meigs County District Board of Health and spoke with administrator, Courtney Midkiff.

Midkiff said that Snoke is not employed with the agency and resigned in May of 2021.

Midkiff said that Snoke is responsible for paying the money back, and as of today the money has not been paid back.

