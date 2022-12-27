School Resources Officers over winter break

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Schools are are quite as students are home for their winter break but what about the School Resource Officers (SRO).

Even though SRO mainly work in school settings, they are still police officers and sheriff deputies.

Washington County Deputies and SRO Mike Harlow and Ellie Reynolds talk about what they do when they are not at schools.

“So when the kids aren’t in school, that’s the worst time of the year for us, we really like being in the school. When were not in school session, I’m assigned to road patrol. Any time the kids aren’t there, I’m out taking calls with the rest of the road deputies,” said Harlow.

“I’m always here at the court house and I work in the S and T, the security and transport division. We transport inmates, do background checks, stuff like that.” said Reynolds.

Both Deputy Harlow and Deputy Reynolds are excited to go back to school January 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.