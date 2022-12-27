School Resources Officers over winter break

SRO on winter break
SRO on winter break(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Schools are are quite as students are home for their winter break but what about the School Resource Officers (SRO).

Even though SRO mainly work in school settings, they are still police officers and sheriff deputies.

Washington County Deputies and SRO Mike Harlow and Ellie Reynolds talk about what they do when they are not at schools.

“So when the kids aren’t in school, that’s the worst time of the year for us, we really like being in the school. When were not in school session, I’m assigned to road patrol. Any time the kids aren’t there, I’m out taking calls with the rest of the road deputies,” said Harlow.

“I’m always here at the court house and I work in the S and T, the security and transport division. We transport inmates, do background checks, stuff like that.” said Reynolds.

Both Deputy Harlow and Deputy Reynolds are excited to go back to school January 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Blake Rodgers, 23, died Friday morning while working to restore power following Thursday...
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineman killed while restoring power from winter storm
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
New battery plant to be built
Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.

Latest News

Meigs County Health Department sign
Regular audit of Meigs County Health Board reveals findings
As officials say they see an increase in crime and theft around this time of year, we continue...
Tips to keep you safe from theft
There is a partial road closure in Parkersburg that could affect your travel plans for Tuesday.
Partial road closure on Lakeview Dr. in Parkersburg due to sewer work
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program