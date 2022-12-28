Athens Conservancy receives Mineral Rights

Athens Conservancy receives Mineral Rights
Athens Conservancy receives Mineral Rights(n/a)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP)

Athens Conservancy now has the Mineral Rights to Coal Reserves in northern Athens County.

The Mineral Rights for 10,000 acres was donated to the organization.

Athens Conservancy will continue to let a coal company mine on a portion of land they were already leasing until 2033.

The mining company is currently using 300 acres out of 1,100 acres they are entitled to mine.

Athens Conservancy plans to keep the rest of the 10,000 acres untouched.

President of the Athens Conservancy’s Board of Directors, Donna Goodman, talked about how this will impact land owners.

“Keeping coal in the ground aligns with our mission which is to protect forests, farm lands, and water ways; including cherished private land, state wildlife areas, and national forests. So keeping it in the ground will help surface land owners on those 10,000 acres from future impacts of mining that could impact their farms, streams, and forests,” said Goodman.

Goodman went on to talk about how keeping the coal in the ground will protect and enhance their local economy since people visit Athens County for the natural beauty.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Car crash at Marietta Dollar Tree.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School

Latest News

generic fatal fire
Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville
American flag
Pledge of Allegiance Day commemorates 77 years of history
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
Drive sober or get pulled over this holiday weekend
Generic police lights
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash