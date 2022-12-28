Athens Conservancy receives Mineral Rights

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP)

Athens Conservancy now has the Mineral Rights to Coal Reserves in northern Athens County.

The Mineral Rights for 10,000 acres was donated to the organization.

Athens Conservancy will continue to let a coal company mine on a portion of land they were already leasing until 2033.

The mining company is currently using 300 acres out of 1,100 acres they are entitled to mine.

Athens Conservancy plans to keep the rest of the 10,000 acres untouched.

President of the Athens Conservancy’s Board of Directors, Donna Goodman, talked about how this will impact land owners.

“Keeping coal in the ground aligns with our mission which is to protect forests, farm lands, and water ways; including cherished private land, state wildlife areas, and national forests. So keeping it in the ground will help surface land owners on those 10,000 acres from future impacts of mining that could impact their farms, streams, and forests,” said Goodman.

Goodman went on to talk about how keeping the coal in the ground will protect and enhance their local economy since people visit Athens County for the natural beauty.

