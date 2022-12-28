Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Parkersburg High School football standout Brenton Strange is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, as he will forego his senior year of eligibility at Penn State.

The senior tight end finishes his Penn State career with 11 touchdown receptions, and he will play his final game with the Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl game against Utah on January 2.

Strange had 186 receptions and 23 touchdowns in his four years as a member of the Parkersburg Big Reds.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri and take place from April 27 through April 29.

