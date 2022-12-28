The City of Marietta: Year in review

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta experienced a lot of growth for 2022.

“We were successful in securing a million dollar raise grant with Marietta college and the county. That will go for transportation and parking garages along with different projects downtown so we’re hoping to put that to use i the next year for the planning and construction. And hopefully we’re in the running for the $25 million grant for parking garages in Marietta College and Downtown Marietta,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “We got $10 million in a grant from the IEPA for the water treatment plant that will start next year a nice gift to take a third of the project and cut it off that’s always a god project. We’ve had a lot of good successes this year on securing funding,” Schlicher said.

Some projects that were worked on this year have been in the making for years according to the Mayor.

“Changes in a lot of things around town that haven’t seen a lot of action in decades. Washington school playground was one of them. That’s a city owned playground that really hadn’t seen much in a long time. We were able to do a project their with not only the city but the school district and another foundation,” said Schlicher.

With all the good that has come to the city they have experienced some faults due to inflation.

“We’ve seen with everybody we’ve seen the cost of materials especially asphalt. We’ve seen an increase in diesel fuel and gasoline. We’ve been able to absorb that as much as possible but it’s definitely starting to hit us especially with road projects. We used to be able to pave 2-3 miles a year and now we’re down to 3/4 of a mile. That has definitely taken a hit, the public is going to see that,” Schlicher said.

Schlicher credits the growth for this year and the years coming to the team of people around him.

“I feel that we’ve had a lot of good momentum, a lot of good projects and a lot of collaboration with other entities and the county and the state. We’ve rebuilt a lot of burnt bridges over the past that we’re reallly proud of. It’s a team I sit here and take some of the credit of the momentum with the projects and the way we want to do things but it’s everybody in the field either working. Our department heads, managers and everybody from the top bottom and in between make it happen,” said Schlicher.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.