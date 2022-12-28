Drive sober or get pulled over this holiday weekend

Don’t drive impaired, get a designated driver
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s what law enforcement want you to keep in mind when going out for your New Year’s celebrations.

Trooper Lea mikes with the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that they will have a lot of officers out working overtime this weekend.

Trooper Mikes says they see an increase in drunk and impaired driving during the holidays.

Trooper Mikes explained that impaired driving includes more than just drinking. It also includes drugs, medications that make you tired or slow your reactions, and just being tired.

She also emphasized that if an accident happens, it’s not just the driver that could face charges.

”If someone is drinking at your house at your party and you know about this and you let them drive off, you are also civilly liable for that. Criminal charges can be brought against you as well if you have been providing them with alcohol and they leave your residence or your party and become involved in a crash and get injured or injure someone else.

Trooper Mikes encourages everyone to plan ahead, plan your way home, get a designated driver, and be careful on the roads.

