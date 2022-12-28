Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning

Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Katlyn Bush loved her husband Shane unconditionally and his family did too.

Sunday morning, on Christmas, his life was cut short at just 26 years old by gunfire. Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said at the crime scene a relative shot and killed Bush around 8 a.m. during an argument.

“It was domestic between two family members,” Crawford said. “There was an altercation or an argument that had been going on. Started early in the morning, I guess bled out until now, until we got here. Apparently they had been arguing sometime in the residence.”

Shane Bush will be known for so much more by his friends and family. Katlyn shared this statement about her husband:

A small business posted to social media that a raffle will be held to help Shane Bush’s family with funeral costs. Tap or click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Car crash at Marietta Dollar Tree.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
Henry Lee Scott Jr. Obit
Obituary: Scott, Henry “Lee”
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Latest News

Reno boil water advisory
Reno Water issues water boil advisory for some customers
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 13 fatal car wrecks during Christmas weekend
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 13 fatal car wrecks during Christmas weekend
WTAP News @ 10 - The City of Marietta: Year in Review
WTAP News @ 10 - The City of Marietta: Year in Review
Marietta year in review
The City of Marietta: Year in review