Free seeds available from WVU Extension program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.

The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program.

WVU Extension assistant professor Kristin McCartney says people can benefit from learning to grow their own food, espeically with the high cost of groceries right now.

This year seeds will add color to home gardens with purple carrots, miniature multi-colored bell peppers and red kale.

The seeds are expected to arrive in mid-April.

