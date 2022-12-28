Free seeds available from WVU Extension program

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.

The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program.

WVU Extension assistant professor Kristin McCartney says people can benefit from learning to grow their own food, espeically with the high cost of groceries right now.

This year seeds will add color to home gardens with purple carrots, miniature multi-colored bell peppers and red kale.

The seeds are expected to arrive in mid-April.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Car crash at Marietta Dollar Tree.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School

Latest News

Reno boil water advisory
Reno Water issues water boil advisory for some customers
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 13 fatal car wrecks during Christmas weekend
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 13 fatal car wrecks during Christmas weekend
WTAP News @ 10 - The City of Marietta: Year in Review
WTAP News @ 10 - The City of Marietta: Year in Review
His wife Katlyn says Shane Bush was known for his contagious smile.
Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning