Obituary: Justice, Francis Albert Jr.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Francis Albert Justice, Jr., 80, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice West at Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV.

He was born on May 16, 1942, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Francis Albert and Mary Cox Justice.

He retired from General Die Casting of Peninsula, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, John and Mary Lott, Frank is preceded in death by daughter Theresa Justice, son-in-law David A. Laughlin, sister-in-law Shirley L. Justice, and loving wife of 45 years Mildred Eleanor Justice.

Frank is survived by daughters Patricia, Sharon, and Vonda, and their families, along with several grandkids and great-grandkids. 

He is also survived by his best bud and brother, Harold L. Justice of Ohio, Harold McCumbers, whom he loved like a son, his sister Janet Ritterbeck of Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Sand Ridge Cemetery, with Rev. Shelly Mace officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

