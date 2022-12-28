Obituary: Porter, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Porter, 87, of Cairo, WV, died on Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Harlan, KY, the son of the late Monteville Vernon and Pearlie Short Porter. Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as a mechanic and truck driver for Hissong Kenworth, Stutler, and Lester Coggins. He enjoyed working on vehicles.

Robert is survived by his wife, Aretta Layfield Porter; children, Ronnie Porter (Amy) of FL, Eddie Porter, Mary Burkhart (Jeff) of TN, Lori Ellen Utt (Dennis) of Glenville, Bobby Sue Porter of KY, Darlene Siers of Cairo, WV, and Crystal Lewis of Cairo, WV; brother, Emmett Porter; eleven Grandchildren; and twenty Great-Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Garnette Osie Porter; brothers, Joseph “Roy,” Johnny, James “Jim,” Harvey “Preach”, Buck, Mac “Boog”; sisters, Mary Ellen, Dottie, Georgie, Jenny, and Ruth; and granddaughter, Nicole Renee Burkhart.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Clegg officiating. Burial will follow in the Oil Ridge Cemetery, Cairo, WV. Friends may visit the funeral home Wednesday from 4:30-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

