Obituary: Porter, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Porter Obit
Robert Lee Porter Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert Lee Porter, 87, of Cairo, WV, died on Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Harlan, KY, the son of the late Monteville Vernon and Pearlie Short Porter. Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as a mechanic and truck driver for Hissong Kenworth, Stutler, and Lester Coggins. He enjoyed working on vehicles.

Robert is survived by his wife, Aretta Layfield Porter; children, Ronnie Porter (Amy) of FL, Eddie Porter, Mary Burkhart (Jeff) of TN, Lori Ellen Utt (Dennis) of Glenville, Bobby Sue Porter of KY, Darlene Siers of Cairo, WV, and Crystal Lewis of Cairo, WV; brother, Emmett Porter; eleven Grandchildren; and twenty Great-Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Garnette Osie Porter; brothers, Joseph “Roy,” Johnny, James “Jim,” Harvey “Preach”, Buck, Mac “Boog”; sisters, Mary Ellen, Dottie, Georgie, Jenny, and Ruth; and granddaughter, Nicole Renee Burkhart.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Clegg officiating. Burial will follow in the Oil Ridge Cemetery, Cairo, WV. Friends may visit the funeral home Wednesday from 4:30-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Car crash at Marietta Dollar Tree.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
Henry Lee Scott Jr. Obit
Obituary: Scott, Henry “Lee”
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Stull, Shirley
Henry Lee Scott Jr. Obit
Obituary: Scott, Henry “Lee”
Carolyn M. Seely Obit
Obituary: Seely, Carolyn M.
Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Long-Carpenter, Dorothy Marie