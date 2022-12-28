Obituary: Roberts, Mary B.

Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home on December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940, in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle.

Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many different churches and serving as a Sunday school and bible school teacher. Mary touched many lives with her smiling face. She loved crafting and gardening and spent countless hours in the kitchen. She loved traveling and gospel music and also playing cards and dominos with friends and family.

Mary is survived by her loving husband and caregiver of 62 years, Ray Roberts, Jr.; three children, Mike (Dinah) Roberts of Tanner, WV, Don (Tammy) Roberts of Reedy, WV, and Cheryl(Keith) Bennett of Elizabeth WV; eight grandchildren, Ashley Roberts, Trisha Buris, Teena Hall, Jeff Roberts, Ryan Bennett, Cassandra Roberts, Jessica Theys, and Matt Roberts; several great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Mays; brother, Paul Suttle, both of Huntington, WV, along with many other family members and friends; including her friends and caregivers at Elizabeth Care Center whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Roberts, and three siblings, Sue Perry, Bud Suttle, and Helen Edman.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Big Island Run Church, 193 Meadowview Lane, Elizabeth, WV, with Pastor Jackie Roberts officiating, and a dinner will follow at the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roberts family.

