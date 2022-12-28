Obituary: Sams, Cora Jane Queen

Cora Jane Queen Sams passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, December 24, 2022, surrounded by her daughter Carol Sams Robinson and her neighbor daughter Cari Talarico, after a lengthy illness under the care of hospice. Her granddaughter April Sams Smith as well as her son-in-law, Rick Robinson, helped with her care as well.

She was born May 23, 1934, in Nutter Fort, WV, to Dora Queen. Her mother passed away when Cora was around the age of six. She went to live with the only parents she ever knew, the late Arthur and Mabel Rutter.

Jane was such an inspiration to others and was loved by so many. She believed in her God and lived her life being a witness to her faith.

She is survived by her Children, Tim Drake (Debbie) of Clarksburg, WV, Carolyn Ford (Ronny) of Nashville, TN, Carl E Sams of Parkersburg, WV, Audrick Sams (Brenda) of Belleville, WV, Ed Sams (Diane) of Wadsworth, OH, and Carol Sams Robinson (Rick) of Vienna, WV. She also referred to her next-door neighbors James and Cari Talarico as her son and daughter. She was the grandmother of several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. And her loving fur baby kitty, Precious.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl J Sams. Daughter, Baby Jane Sams, Sisters, Mary Kesling, Oleta (Bobi) Parks, Juanita Foggin. Brother, Clifford J Queen. A special son-in-law Danny Weser. And a very special Daughter-In-Law whom she loved like a daughter, Brenda C Sams.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, followed by her funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home in South Parkersburg, WV. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

