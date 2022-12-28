Obituary: Sayre, Mary Louise

Mary Louise Sayre, 89, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 26, 1933, in Monongah, WV, a daughter of the late James Paul Jones and Pearl Nellie Sconish Jones.

Mary was a graduate of Rivesville High School. She was an accomplished musician, playing the organ and piano at various Churches, along with giving lessons in her free time.

She is survived by four daughters, Beverly A. Davis (Richard P.) of Mineral Wells, Debbie Travis of Washington, WV, Charlotte A. Valentine of Mineral Wells, and Elaine D. Cappadona (Greg) of Mineral Wells; two sisters, Shirley Plivelich of Fairmont and Paulette Jones of New York; four grandchildren, Cindy Burrows (Mitch), Michael Davis (Trish), Christina Johnson (Blake), Alex Cappadona (Gillian); six great-grandchildren, Hollie Judson (James), Cole Burrows (Kathryn), Clay Burrows, Zane Davis, Zoe Davis, and Maeve Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles N. Sayre.

The family would like to thank In Home Caregivers; Jennifer, Cynthia, Maddie, Alexis, Linda, Liz, Kimberly, Twila, Kimi, and Desiree for their excellent, compassionate care.

Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Sayre family.

