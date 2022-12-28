Obituary: Sayre, Mary Louise

Mary Louise Sayre Obit
Mary Louise Sayre Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Louise Sayre, 89, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 26, 1933, in Monongah, WV, a daughter of the late James Paul Jones and Pearl Nellie Sconish Jones.

Mary was a graduate of Rivesville High School. She was an accomplished musician, playing the organ and piano at various Churches, along with giving lessons in her free time.

She is survived by four daughters, Beverly A. Davis (Richard P.) of Mineral Wells, Debbie Travis of Washington, WV, Charlotte A. Valentine of Mineral Wells, and Elaine D. Cappadona (Greg) of Mineral Wells; two sisters, Shirley Plivelich of Fairmont and Paulette Jones of New York; four grandchildren, Cindy Burrows (Mitch), Michael Davis (Trish), Christina Johnson (Blake), Alex Cappadona (Gillian); six great-grandchildren, Hollie Judson (James), Cole Burrows (Kathryn), Clay Burrows, Zane Davis, Zoe Davis, and Maeve Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles N. Sayre.

The family would like to thank In Home Caregivers; Jennifer, Cynthia, Maddie, Alexis, Linda, Liz, Kimberly, Twila, Kimi, and Desiree for their excellent, compassionate care.

Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Sayre family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Car crash at Marietta Dollar Tree.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
Henry Lee Scott Jr. Obit
Obituary: Scott, Henry “Lee”
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tawney, Pauline Marie
Francis Albert Justice, Jr. Obit
Obituary: Justice, Francis Albert Jr.
Mary B. Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Mary B.
Cora Jane Queen Sams Obit
Obituary: Sams, Cora Jane Queen