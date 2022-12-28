Obituary: Stull, Shirley

Shirley Stull, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 12:50 pm, Monday, December 26, 2022, at Harmar Place.

She was born on October 12, 1935, in Marietta, a daughter of Homer and Ada Sparks Rumbold. Shirley was a homemaker.

Shirley married Jess Stull, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Delbert Stull, 8 grandchildren, sister Karen Sue Rumbold of Marietta, and brother Gary West of Sycamore, OH.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, daughters Vickie Haynes and Donna Hartshorn, 2 grandchildren and 4 sisters, and a brother.

Visitation will be held on Friday (Dec. 30) from 12 noon until 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Grandview Cemetery at 2:30. Online condolences may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

