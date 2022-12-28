Obituary: Stull, Shirley

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shirley Stull, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 12:50 pm, Monday, December 26, 2022, at Harmar Place.

She was born on October 12, 1935, in Marietta, a daughter of Homer and Ada Sparks Rumbold.  Shirley was a homemaker.

Shirley married Jess Stull, who preceded her in death.  She is survived by her son Delbert  Stull, 8 grandchildren, sister Karen Sue Rumbold of Marietta, and brother Gary West of Sycamore, OH.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, daughters Vickie Haynes and Donna Hartshorn, 2 grandchildren and 4 sisters, and a brother.

Visitation will be held on Friday (Dec. 30) from 12 noon until 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Grandview Cemetery at 2:30.  Online condolences may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Car crash at Marietta Dollar Tree.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
Henry Lee Scott Jr. Obit
Obituary: Scott, Henry “Lee”
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Latest News

Robert Lee Porter Obit
Obituary: Porter, Robert Lee
Henry Lee Scott Jr. Obit
Obituary: Scott, Henry “Lee”
Carolyn M. Seely Obit
Obituary: Seely, Carolyn M.
Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Long-Carpenter, Dorothy Marie