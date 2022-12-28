Obituary: Tawney, Pauline Marie

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pauline Marie Tawney, 78, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her residence with her husband by her side.

She was born May 9, 1944, in New York.

Pauline was a member of Lubeck Community Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Tawney; her daughters, Sandra McCumbers (Larry), of Newark, WV, Suzanne Enoch, of Vienna, WV, and Tammy Gainer (Randy), of Cutler, OH; step-daughters, Guyla Black (Paul), of Elkview, WV and Drema Dennewitz (Jim), of Elkview, WV; step-son, Kenneth “Jay” Tawney, of Murrells Inlet, SC; brother, Jim Day (Rosie), of Little Hocking, OH; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonita Ruth; son-in-law, James Ruth; sister, Patricia Martin; and brother, Frank Day.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Cecily Thompson officiating.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Car crash at Marietta Dollar Tree.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
Henry Lee Scott Jr. Obit
Obituary: Scott, Henry “Lee”
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Latest News

Francis Albert Justice, Jr. Obit
Obituary: Justice, Francis Albert Jr.
Mary B. Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Mary B.
Cora Jane Queen Sams Obit
Obituary: Sams, Cora Jane Queen
Mary Louise Sayre Obit
Obituary: Sayre, Mary Louise