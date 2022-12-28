Obituary: Tawney, Pauline Marie

Pauline Marie Tawney, 78, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her residence with her husband by her side.

She was born May 9, 1944, in New York.

Pauline was a member of Lubeck Community Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Tawney; her daughters, Sandra McCumbers (Larry), of Newark, WV, Suzanne Enoch, of Vienna, WV, and Tammy Gainer (Randy), of Cutler, OH; step-daughters, Guyla Black (Paul), of Elkview, WV and Drema Dennewitz (Jim), of Elkview, WV; step-son, Kenneth “Jay” Tawney, of Murrells Inlet, SC; brother, Jim Day (Rosie), of Little Hocking, OH; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonita Ruth; son-in-law, James Ruth; sister, Patricia Martin; and brother, Frank Day.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Cecily Thompson officiating.

