Pledge of Allegiance Day commemorates 77 years of history

On December 28, 1942 Congress formally adopted the Pledge
American flag
American flag(KFYR)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

December 28th is Pledge of Allegiance Day. Around 77 years ago, Congress adopted the Pledge into the United States Flag Code.

There have been several versions of the Pledge over the years, with the final version being the one many of us know by heart.

For many, the Pledge represents more than just something you say before school, meetings, and ceremonies.

For veterans like Darin Shrewsberry, it’s more than pledging allegiance to a flag. It’s about what the flag represents.

”The flag represents the country. And that flag is recognized world wide as a symbol of freedom. And there’s been many many people who have died protecting that flag or fighting for that flag.”

Shrewsberry wanted to remind any veteran that’s in need of anything to reach out to any of the VFW, Legion, Marine Corps League, or DAV. Even if you’re not a member, feel free to reach out and ask any questions.

