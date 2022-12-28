Some Wood County Schools experience water damage due to below freezing temperatures

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday we saw temperatures drop as low as -17 F.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling says he believes those below freezing temperatures cause pipes in certain Wood County schools to burst and cause water damage.

The old weight room and concession stand in Williamstown high school experienced minor water damage.

The sprinkler riser at Erickson all-sports facility away locker room and a water line in the concession stand experienced problems that are being repaired.

The storage room closest to the gym at Franklin elementary school.

Sprinkler line at Edison middle school experienced similar problems in their mini gym that impacted the wrestling practice area.

All of these areas within the four schools experienced minor water damage according to Fling.

Fling also added that all areas are being worked on and he is in hopes that they can all be repaired before Wood County school return from winter break. As the weather continues to get warmer Fling says they will continue to search for any additional problems.

