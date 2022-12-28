State Route 7 has reopened following a crash

Two vehicle crash at the intersection of SR 7 & SR 550 Wednesday morning.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SR 7 & SR 550 Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 10:45 am, and the road was shut down for roughly 40 minutes.

A Chevy Equinox driven by Daniel Benton, 72, stopped at the stop sign for SR 550 then turned left onto SR 7. While attempting to make the turn, the Equinox was struck by a Toyota RAV 4 driven by Stephanie Middleton, 31, traveling on SR 7.

Barbra Roden, 66, was a passenger in the Chevy Equinox.

Injuries associated with the crash did not appear to be life-threatening.

Patients were transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Agencies that responded included Marietta Fire and EMS, Reno Volunteer Fire and EMS, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pine tree Towing, and Secure Towing.

