Tangy Meatballs by Rhena Westbrook

This recipe was sent by Rhena Westbrook of Marietta! She got this recipe years ago from a country women magazine. She says it's always a great hit!

Ingredients:

For the Meat Balls:

2 Eggs

2 Cups Quick Cooking or Old Fashion Oats

1 Can (12 oz) Evaporated Milk

1 Cup of Chopped Onion

2 Teaspoons Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Pepper

1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

3 Pounds Lean Ground Beef

For the Sauce:

2 Cups of Ketchup

1 & 1/2 Cups Packed Brown Sugar

1/2 Cup Chop Onion

1 to 2 Teaspoons of Liquid Smoke

1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

Directions:

In large bowl, beat eggs,

Add oats, milk, onion, salt pepper & garlic powder

Add beef & mix well.

Shape into 1 1/2″ balls (Rhena uses a cookie scoop)

Place in 2 ~ 13x9″ baking pans bake @ 375 for 30 to 45 minutes.

Remove & drain off grease ~ then place all meatballs in one baking pan.

In a saucepan bring all the sauce ingredients to a boil.

Then pour over the meatballs & return to the oven & bake uncovered for 25 to 30 minutes.

Or you can put them in a crock pot after baked the 1st time & put sauce over them & leave on low.

