Tangy Meatballs by Rhena Westbrook
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This recipe was sent by Rhena Westbrook of Marietta! She got this recipe years ago from a country women magazine. She says it’s always a great hit!
Ingredients:
For the Meat Balls:
2 Eggs
2 Cups Quick Cooking or Old Fashion Oats
1 Can (12 oz) Evaporated Milk
1 Cup of Chopped Onion
2 Teaspoons Salt
1/2 Teaspoon Pepper
1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
3 Pounds Lean Ground Beef
For the Sauce:
2 Cups of Ketchup
1 & 1/2 Cups Packed Brown Sugar
1/2 Cup Chop Onion
1 to 2 Teaspoons of Liquid Smoke
1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
Directions:
In large bowl, beat eggs,
Add oats, milk, onion, salt pepper & garlic powder
Add beef & mix well.
Shape into 1 1/2″ balls (Rhena uses a cookie scoop)
Place in 2 ~ 13x9″ baking pans bake @ 375 for 30 to 45 minutes.
Remove & drain off grease ~ then place all meatballs in one baking pan.
In a saucepan bring all the sauce ingredients to a boil.
Then pour over the meatballs & return to the oven & bake uncovered for 25 to 30 minutes.
Or you can put them in a crock pot after baked the 1st time & put sauce over them & leave on low.
