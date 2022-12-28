Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office, the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department, and the McConnelsville Police Department are investigating a structure fire resulting in two fatalities.

According to the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, the department responded to a residential structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Stockport Fire Department, Beverly Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Also assisting were inactive, honorary, and retired firefighters and a past employee firefighter paramedic, and his wife, a paramedic who was passing through the village, who came out to help.

You can read the fire department’s full statement below.

M&M Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire this afternoon. We mourn with the family, church family... Posted by Malta-Mcconnelsville Fire Department on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

