W.Va. veterans to compete for cash to build agribusinesses

Charleston, capital of West Virginia, is marked by the circle with the star on this map.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture.

The department is hosting a ``Shark Tank’'-style competition for the first time early next year for members of ``West Virginia Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture,`` a program that supports veterans working in agriculture.

Veterans must complete applications by Jan. 16 describing their business plans.

Finalists will be given five minutes to pitch their idea to judges in March.

The winner will receive $10,000; five runners-up will win $5,000 each; ten others will get $2,500.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

