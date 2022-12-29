Arts and entertainment events happening December 29th-January 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 29th

Teen 3D Printing Academy 9:00am - 1:00pm @ WVU-P

WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 10:00am @ WesBanco

Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Avenue Branch of Wood County Library

Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm

Open sew Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Friday, December 30th

Teen 3D Printing Academy 9:00am - 1:00pm @ WVU-P

WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 4:00pm @ WesBanco

Preschool Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Avenue Branch of Wood County Library

Jason Wyers- Piano and Dinner 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Mid Ohio Ballet Company- Special Presentation of the Alumni Performance 7:00pm @ Marietta High School Auditorium

Magical Holiday Moments- Shrader Youth Ballet 7:30pm @ Smoot Theatre

Saturday, December 31st

NYE Blennerhassett Grand Ball 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Insured Sound playing at Parkersburg American Legion 8:00pm - 12:30am @ Parkersburg American Legion

New Year’s Party with Division St 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company

New Years Eve Around the World 8:00pm - 12:00am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

NYE with Jason Feathers and The Royals 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Dancing Through the Decades 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Masquerade Party with The Bash 9:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, January 1st

Happy New Year from everyone at Artsbridge and WTAP!

