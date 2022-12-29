The Blennerhassett Hotel will hold a ball for New Year’s

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This New Year’s Eve, the Blennerhassett Hotel will be hosting a grand ball.

It’s an event you’ll want to bring your best tux or dress too. There will be drinks, live music, a four-course meal, and more.

Festivities start at 6pm on December 31st.

Sales and Events Manager James Liebau says it’s a night for everyone.

“Maybe you and a significant other want to be lowkey and want to sip some champagne for the evening and just kind of do your thing you’re more than welcome to but we definitely encourage the more active type of energy. You know, getting on the dance floor, enjoying the band - it’s a great band we’re bringing in from out of town so really they should be able to get any type of guest up on their feet,” he said.

You can either order the grand ball packages starting out at $419 or the single tickets which start at $125. Grand ball packages include an overnight stay.

To order either a package or a single ticket, call the Blennerhassett Hotel at 304-422-3131.

You can also order single tickets online at the hotel’s website. You can also find a link on their social media.

