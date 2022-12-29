The Children’s Listening Place receives donation from Williamstown Bank

WTAP News @ Noon
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Sharon Anderson with Williamstown Bank, the bank partnered with Kasasa on a nationwide contest.

The contest ‘These are my People’ was to highlight what institutions do for their community.

Alexa Barker with The Children’s Listening Place found out about the contest and entered.

Barked talked about how winning this contest will help The Children’s Listening Place.

“It’s more so that we get out name out there, and we’re able to educate the community on why we’re here, and what we do to help our families. With the money itself, to actually help these children because, like she said and I wrote, we get children in here that don’t have shoes so we’ll go down the street to get some or we order pizza for them because they haven’t eaten all day. It’s just to help our children,” said Barker.

To find out more about The Children’s Listening Place you can visit The Children’s Listening Place.

Other stories about the Children’s Listening Place:

Local Business Owner Donates to Children’s Listening Place

DuPont Donates to The Children’s Listening Place

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Generic police lights
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
generic fatal fire
Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Latest News

New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
UPDATE: New information has been released on the case of the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming
Students attend Teen 3D Printing Academy at WVUP
Students attend Teen 3D Printing Academy at WVUP
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening December 29th-January 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 29th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 29th