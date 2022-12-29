The Children’s Listening Place receives donation from Williamstown Bank

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Sharon Anderson with Williamstown Bank, the bank partnered with Kasasa on a nationwide contest.

The contest ‘These are my People’ was to highlight what institutions do for their community.

Alexa Barker with The Children’s Listening Place found out about the contest and entered.

Barked talked about how winning this contest will help The Children’s Listening Place.

“It’s more so that we get out name out there, and we’re able to educate the community on why we’re here, and what we do to help our families. With the money itself, to actually help these children because, like she said and I wrote, we get children in here that don’t have shoes so we’ll go down the street to get some or we order pizza for them because they haven’t eaten all day. It’s just to help our children,” said Barker.

To find out more about The Children’s Listening Place you can visit The Children’s Listening Place.

