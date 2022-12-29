Couple charged in death of 7-week-old baby, police say

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A couple in South Carolina is facing charges following the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday, according to police.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call from an apartment complex reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

Responders said they found the baby boy, Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor, unresponsive. WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Authorities conducted an autopsy Wednesday which revealed Theo had died from blunt-force head trauma. The coroner said his death was classified as a homicide.

An incident report said Theo’s parents told investigators he was fine when they laid him down to sleep, but was later found unresponsive.

When a search warrant was conducted, deputies said they found cocaine and MDMA in the home of the couple.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor, who were both charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

The bonds for both were set at $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Car crash at Marietta Dollar Tree.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
Generic police lights
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program

Latest News

London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles,...
Family files missing persons report for rapper Theophilus London
The Blennerhassett Hotel will host a ball to celebrate New Year's.
The Blennerhassett Hotel will hold a ball for New Year’s
Questions remain after a shooting outside a church in Thornton, Colorado, on Christmas morning....
Police: Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation