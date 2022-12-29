Crock Pot Mac n’ Cheese by Beckie Wells

MOV's Holiday Cookbook- Beckie Wells' Crock Pot Mac n' Cheese
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This recipe was sent by Beckie Wells of Parkersburg! She says it is her most requested dish come holiday time! She says it is great for any potluck, picnic, cook out or get together.

Ingredients:

1 package (16 ounces) elbow macaroni

1/2 cup stick margarine,

melted 2 eggs, beaten

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup,

undiluted 1 cup milk

4 cups (16 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/8 teaspoon paprika

Directions:

Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain.

Place in a 5-qt. slow cooker; add margarine.

In a bowl, combine the eggs, evaporated milk, soup, milk and 3 cups cheese.

Pour over macaroni mixture; stir to combine.

Cover and cook on low for 2.5-3 hours.

Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Cook 15 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Sprinkle with paprika.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Generic police lights
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft
generic fatal fire
Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville

Latest News

MOV's Holiday Cookbook- Beckie Wells' Crock Pot Mac n' Cheese
MOV's Holiday Cookbook- Beckie Wells' Crock Pot Mac n' Cheese
Tangy Meatballs by Rhena Westbrook
Tangy Meatballs by Rhena Westbrook
MOV's Holiday Cookbook - Rhena Westbrook's Tangy Meatballs
MOV's Holiday Cookbook - Rhena Westbrook's Tangy Meatballs
This recipe was sent in by Debby Metheney of St. Marys! This is a recipe her neighbor gave to...
Glada Cake by Debby Metheney