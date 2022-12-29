Crock Pot Mac n’ Cheese by Beckie Wells

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This recipe was sent by Beckie Wells of Parkersburg! She says it is her most requested dish come holiday time! She says it is great for any potluck, picnic, cook out or get together.

Ingredients:

1 package (16 ounces) elbow macaroni

1/2 cup stick margarine,

melted 2 eggs, beaten

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup,

undiluted 1 cup milk

4 cups (16 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/8 teaspoon paprika

Directions:

Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain.

Place in a 5-qt. slow cooker; add margarine.

In a bowl, combine the eggs, evaporated milk, soup, milk and 3 cups cheese.

Pour over macaroni mixture; stir to combine.

Cover and cook on low for 2.5-3 hours.

Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Cook 15 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Sprinkle with paprika.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.