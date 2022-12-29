Delegate Vernon Criss is the new chairman of the House Finance Committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -Del. Vernon Criss will lead one of the most important committees in the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2023.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Criss will become the new chairman of the House Finance Committee beginning with the 2023 legislative session that starts Jan. 11. Speaker Hanshaw also released the rest of the full roster of leadership roles this legislative session.

Criss, R-Wood, will succeed current House Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley. According to House sources, Householder will become the new House majority leader, succeeding current House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor.

Criss has served as vice chairman of the House Finance Committee since 2018.

