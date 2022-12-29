Family Tree Dental “Gift of a Smile” contest offers chance to win a new smile

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family Tree Dental is offering Mid-Ohio Valley residents the chance to win a brand new smile.

The Gift of a Smile giveaway contest gives individuals the chance to win a grand prize valued up to 10 thousand dollars in dental services.

The winner of the grand prize could have their teeth straightened, have a crown replaced, or get a set of dentures, among other dental procedures. Second place prizes will include such things as whitening kits and toothbrushes.

People are welcome to nominate another person for the contest in lieu of entering themselves. The deadline to enter to win is midnight on January 5. All prizes winners will be announced later that day. Those interested can enter online on Family Tree Dental’s website, or enter in person at Family Tree Dental’s office at 30 Acme Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.