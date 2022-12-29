Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say

Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.(Miami-Dade County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida mother is facing charges after police said she called 911 to report that she had stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death.

According to a report from the North Miami Beach Police Department, 24-year-old Jellisa Baxter was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a call from Baxter, who said she stabbed her young daughter in their apartment. Baxter told police she initially tried to strangle the child, but when that didn’t work, she stabbed her multiple times, the police report said.

First responders pronounced the child dead when they arrived at the apartment. They described her as having multiple deep stab wounds to her chest, neck and face. The knife was found lying next to her body on the floor.

Baxter remained on the scene when police arrived, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Baxter is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, jail records show. She is being held without bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Generic police lights
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
generic fatal fire
Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Latest News

FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’
Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
UPDATE: New information has been released on the case of the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming
Department of Homeland Security
Homeland Security warns of domestic extremist threats in connection with asylum ban’s end