Obituary: Bennett, William James “Billy”

William James “Billy” Bennett, 60, of Parkersburg, went to be with his loving mother on December 22, 2022.

He was born in Parkersburg on February 8, 1962, a son of the late Ward Glen Bennett and Bessie “Liz” Elizabeth (Graham) Bennett.

Billy loved playing pool, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by two children, Jason Bennett and Austin Bennett, three siblings, Ward Glen Bennett Jr, Hope Lanning, and Sandy Hendricks, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Bennett, and two sisters, Judy Doherty and Lovera Bennett.

Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

