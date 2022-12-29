Obituary: Cross, Lynette K.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence.

She was born September 12, 1950, in Hammond, Indiana. Lynette had previously worked for the Air Force Association.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Cross.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Generic police lights
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
Brenton Strange tweets out that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Brenton Strange declares for 2023 NFL Draft
generic fatal fire
Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bennett, William James “Billy”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hill, Barbara D. Deem
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dennis, Donna Sue
Leota J. Pepper Wilson Workman Obit
Obituary: Workman, Leota J. Pepper Wilson