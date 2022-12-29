Obituary: Cross, Lynette K.

Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence.

She was born September 12, 1950, in Hammond, Indiana. Lynette had previously worked for the Air Force Association.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Cross.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the family.

