Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

Donna was born on July 21, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Margie Griffith Clark.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

