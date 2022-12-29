Obituary: Walker, Marilyn “Maxine”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Marilyn “Maxine” Walker, 82, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Elison Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Maxine was born October 26, 1940, in Bloomfield, Ohio, to George and Opal Weddle.

She graduated from Ludlow High School in 1958.

Maxine married Jim Walker on August 28, 1959.  She loved playing softball, volleyball, and basketball. She also enjoyed camping, bird watching, hunting, fishing, and searching for ginseng. Her deepest love was anything to do with her family.

Maxine will be deeply missed by her husband Jim; children Jimmy Jr. Walker, Jeff (Wendy) Walker, Jerry (Michelle) Walker, Joey Walker, and Melody (Stormy) Gardner; grandchildren Jake Walker, Jayla (Brent) Robinson, Jordan Walker, Brock Gardner, Raelyn (Austin) Yeater, Adam Walker, Torie (Travis) Deuley, Brady Walker, Kendra Walker (Logan Fox), Ella Walker, Max Walker, Sofia Walker, Anne (Ari) Labes, Ryan (Holly) Patterson, and Megan Newberry; great-grandchildren Hadley, Brecken and Briggs Robinson, Aubrey Bennett, Brilynn Perkins, Miles Patterson, Oliver Deuley and Baby Labes; and sister Dorothy Holmes.

In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her brothers Lem Weddle and Dave Weddle, sister Jesse Taylor.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elison and Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional care.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

