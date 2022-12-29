Obituary: Workman, Leota J. Pepper Wilson

Leota J. Pepper Wilson Workman, 85, of Creston, WV (Annamoriah Community), formerly of Winfield, WV, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 26, 2022, at Minnie Hamilton Long Term Care following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born on December 6, 1937, in Annamoriah, WV, the only child of the late Hurshel Pepper and Gay Davis Pepper Miller. She worked as Postmaster for the US Postal Service for many years, having served at various post offices, including Annamoriah, Grantsville, and Davisville, and retired from Belle, WV. She was a faithful member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans, WV, when she was able to attend.

Surviving are three daughters, Barbara (Tom) Fluharty of Annamoriah, Cathy (Ken) Heiney of Elizabeth, and Carol Lynch of Creston; six grandchildren, Christina (Barry) Miller of Annamoriah, Erin Carper of Elizabeth, Brittany (Justin) Anthony of Annamoriah, Leslie (Ben) Niday of Winfield, Lucas Lynch of Creston, and Levi Lynch of Creston; six great-grandchildren, Tyler Miller of Annamoriah, Alexander (Calyn) Miller of Parkersburg, Kyler Carper of Clarksburg, Bayleigh Carper of Elizabeth, and Jeremiah White of Winfield; two great great grandchildren, Christian and McKenzie Miller of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Frank Workman, and her son, Albert Wilson, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:00, with Rev. Ken Heiney officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home two hours prior to the service, 11:00 - 1:00.

The interment will be in Snyder Chapel Cemetery, Annamoriah, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

