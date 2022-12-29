ODOT remains prepared for winter weather following Christmas weekend storm

WTAP News @ 6 - ODOT winter storm response
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says it worked hard to respond to the winter storm that hit the Mid-Ohio Valley over Christmas weekend.

ODOT District 10′s Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said it took them 4200 man hours to prepare for and respond to the storm. In total, 7,100 tons of salt and 15,000 gallons of brine were used to treat the roads.

While ODOT can plan for weather, one thing they can’t control is the driving of the public they work to serve. ODOT Public Information Officer Ashley Rittenhouse emphasized the importance of caution when driving near plow vehicles.

“Unfortunately already this winter, we have seen 13 plows struck across the state,” said Rittenhouse. “We didn’t have any serious injuries or severe damage reported thankfully. But to have 13 crews hit already this winter is certainly disappointing”

Rittenhouse said that despite those concerns, they still have 46,000 tons of salt in stock and remain prepared for whatever weather this winter has in store.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
Generic police lights
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
Sadie Cavitt was on Dance Monsters
Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters
generic fatal fire
Names of fatal fire victims are released

Latest News

generic fatal fire
Names of fatal fire victims are released
Family Tree Dental "Gift of a Smile" contest
Family Tree Dental “Gift of a Smile” contest offers chance to win a new smile
WCSO receives grant
Wood County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for K-9s
Delegate Vernon Criss is the new chairman of the House Finance Committee