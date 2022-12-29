ODOT remains prepared for winter weather following Christmas weekend storm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says it worked hard to respond to the winter storm that hit the Mid-Ohio Valley over Christmas weekend.

ODOT District 10′s Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said it took them 4200 man hours to prepare for and respond to the storm. In total, 7,100 tons of salt and 15,000 gallons of brine were used to treat the roads.

While ODOT can plan for weather, one thing they can’t control is the driving of the public they work to serve. ODOT Public Information Officer Ashley Rittenhouse emphasized the importance of caution when driving near plow vehicles.

“Unfortunately already this winter, we have seen 13 plows struck across the state,” said Rittenhouse. “We didn’t have any serious injuries or severe damage reported thankfully. But to have 13 crews hit already this winter is certainly disappointing”

Rittenhouse said that despite those concerns, they still have 46,000 tons of salt in stock and remain prepared for whatever weather this winter has in store.

