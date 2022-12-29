Stabbing sends one man to the hospital in Gallia County

By Andrew Noll
Dec. 29, 2022
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to the Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

According to Champlin, at about 8:20 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call to respond to a residence for a reported stabbing along Bear Run Road in Clay Township

When authorities arrived on the scene, a male victim was found outside of the home suffering from his injuries.

He was taken by air medical to an area trauma center to receive treatment for his injuries.

The other person was taken into custody at the scene.

Sheriff Champlin says the two people involved know each other and there is no threat to the nearby community.

The investigation is on-going, and more details will be released once it is complete.

