Students attend Teen 3D Printing Academy at WVUP
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students gathered at WVUP’s Workforce & Economic Development Building for the Teen 3D Printing Academy.

The Academy offered students the chance to learn about various aspects of 3D printing. The teens built their own printers to take home and learned about the different uses of 3D printing.

Instructor Logan Mace said the goal of the Academy was to focus on the real world applications of 3D printing technologies. “What we’re trying to do is prepare them for this technology to be more adopted into other industries that they might not even know about at the moment, or might be emerging,” Mace said.

Though the students’ families did have to pay an entrance fee for the program, Mace said the bulk of the program’s funding was covered by a donation from Chemours. Thanks to support from their local partners, WVUP’s Workforce and Economic Development division has been able to offer teens and adults a variety of other academies in fields including healthcare, criminal justice, and media.

Though these programs dwindled during the pandemic, Mace said they’re coming back now in full force.

