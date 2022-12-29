UPDATE: New information has been released on the case of the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming.

Authorities have developed a person of interest who they feel has information in regard to the investigation of Gretchen Fleming.

This was done through the cooperation of owner and staff of the My Way Lounge and patrons that night and leads that have come in.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board was asked if he can identify the person of interest and he cannot.

They are still encouraging people who may have been at the lounge or people who may have information to please reach out and provide whatever they think will be helpful.

They are continuing to look into leads and investigate the case.

