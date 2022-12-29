U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New numbers from the U.S. Census shows that West Virginia’s population continued to shrink in the last year.

This is due to natural population decline, more people dying than being born in the state.

However, there is a glimmer of good news as well. Data also shows that more people are moving into West Virginia than are moving out, over 2,000 people.

Numbers from the Census Bureau show that there has been a net migration of 5,000 people between April 2020 and July 2022, meaning that two out of every five new residents came just within the past year.

