Wood County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for K-9s

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a $2,500 grant after winning a country-wide K-9 competition.

Aftermath Services holds an annual contest to support K-9s all across the country.

Departments signed up to participate in the K-9 grant competition and throughout October people voted on their favorite department.

Aftermath Services has the competition every year. Sergeant Phillips says Wood County has won an honorable mention grant of $500.

This year, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was one of four departments to win $2,500.

Wood County Sheriff's Office wins $2,500 grant (Alexa Griffey)

Sergeant Phillips explained that Drago has a Facebook page with people following from all over the country and the world.

Aftermath Services came to the sheriff’s office and presented the check to the Sergeant Taylor Phillips and her K-9 Drago on Thursday.

Sergeant Phillips says this means a lot to the office.

“Having a K-9 unit is not inexpensive. There are vet bills, food, anything you can think of equipment wise. The community support that is shown towards the K9 unit is heartwarming and incredible, and it is very helpful to us and makes things a lot easier to do,” said SGT. Phillips.

Drago made sure to thank everyone for voting.

Drago and the rest of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department are thankful for the donation.

