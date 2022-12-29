WTAP talks to locals about their New Year’s resolutions

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - New Year’s resolutions have been a long-standing tradition.

WTAP stopped by the mall to see what locals are aiming for in 2023 and if they think New Year’s resolutions are all they’re cracked up to be.

Some aren’t big believers in resolutions.

One local said, “Some of them are definitely overrated.”

Another said, “I’m all for it. I just feel like they never really happen, you know. I mean, people say that they’re going to do stuff but it never really happens.”

Others see resolutions as important motivators.

One local said, “I think they have a lot of use to keep people motivated throughout the year…and just keep them happy. If I don’t have a goal, I just feel kind of useless and don’t know what to do with myself.”

One local told WTAP she has goals for both school and home-life.

“I’d probably like to get my grades up in my science. Maybe keep my room a little cleaner.”

Another local has her eyes on turning a new page….literally.

“I love to read so I’m trying to read probably 200 books next year and I’m trying to get more varsity minutes in soccer and basketball.”

A plan of action never hurts.

One local said, “I want to read my bible more this coming year and pray.”

Another said, “I would like to study more in science and social studies.”

Keeping it simple doesn’t hurt either.

One local said, “I always want to be a kind person so I try to better myself every year but I don’t really have any New Year’s resolutions.”

That goes with setting goals too.

One local suggested keeping them reasonable.

“Don’t go way over the top with what your goal is,” he said.

Another said, “Start small and work your way up. It can really help out.”

Here’s to the new year and the hope it brings.

