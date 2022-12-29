WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year.

The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden.

It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during COVID.

The seeds available this year are purple carrots, red kale, and miniature mixed color bell peppers.

West Virginia SNAP ED Director and Public Health Specialist Kristin McCartney talked about how it will help the community.

“That’s kind of our focus, it’s trying to improve nutrition security whether it be with individuals or we work with a lot of organizations and schools. Trying to encourage them to not only grow the food but find ways to give it to people who need it, get it on the school menu, and improve quality of food overall,” said McCartney

The reason the Grow This program is able to continue to help residents in West Virginia is because it is funded by the USDA SNAP ED Program.

For more information about getting the free seeds visit WVU Extension - Grow This.

