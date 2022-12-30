Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance

By Samantha Cavalli and Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information.

According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.

A separate reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge in Parkersburg on December 3 and into the early morning hours of December 4. She is 28 years old, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at 5′ 1″, and weighs 110 pounds.

As of Thursday, December 29, the Parkersburg Police Department has developed a person of interest regarding Gretchen’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding the case, call detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072. After hours, you can call 304-424-8444.

Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, has been missing since December 3 and into the early morning hours of December 4. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge.(The Fleming Family)

